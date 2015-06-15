By wemustchange

"Now the Caucasian Persuasion and the whole Council kept trying to obtain testimony against Dhaved to put Him to death, and they were not finding any. For many were giving false testimony against Him, but their testimony was not consistent. Some stood up and began to give false testimony against Him, saying, "We heard Him say, 'I will destroy this temple made with hands, and in three days I will build another made without hands.'" Not even in this respect was their testimony consistent." – Mark 14:55-59 (NASB).

What I share with you is the TRUTH. The United States Government authorized by President Barack Obama plotted to have me killed because of the truth presented in my books, And one truth is that the real population numbers in the United States of America is 700 million for People of Color and 180 million for Caucasian Persuasion (White, Asian, Spanish and Various combined). Caucasian Persuasion count their deceased and use division when calculating People of Color. It is President Barack Obama who is protecting their deception and therefore authorized my assassination. He has attempted to have my case dismissed by saying he did not receive any notification which is a lie and I have proof.