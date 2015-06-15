Newsvine

By wemustchange
Sun Jun 14, 2015 10:53 PM
I Dhaved Kapel have been in public prison for over one year; under 24 hour surveillance by the United States Government. I have had three government spies who confessed to me that the United States Government has plotted to have me killed and all of this is authorized by President Barack Obama. I have broken no laws, but written three books of a divine nature that details various revelations that the government do not want made public.

"Neither can they prove to you what they now bring up against me." â Acts 24:13 (ESV).

"Those who see you will stare at you and ponder over you: 'Is this the man who made the earth tremble, who shook kingdoms, who made the world like a desert and overthrew its cities, who did not let his prisoners go home?'" â Isaiah 14:16-17 (ESV).

Barack Obama is SATAN! The United States Government has invaded my privacy for over one year now; they have paid females to try to entrap me sexually, paid two black males to assault me and more in an attempt to prevent me from publishing the truth presented in my books concerning the real population numbers in the United States which are 700 million for People of Color and 180 million for Caucasian Persuasion (White, Asian, Spanish and Various combined) and other revelations of truth.

