Newsvine

wemustchange

 

About Articles: 84 Seeds: 397 Comments: 636 Since: Dec 2007

Current Status: Published (4)
By wemustchange
Thu Jun 11, 2015 5:43 PM
Discuss:

"The wicked wait in ambush for the godly, looking for an excuse to kill them. But the LORD will not let the wicked succeed or let the godly be condemned when they are put on trial." – Psalm 37:32-33 (NLT).

President Barack Obama authorized the assassination of Author Dhaved Kapel to prevent the truth from coming forth out of his books, "Nuggets of Truth, Liberation and Explanations." THIS IS THE TRUTH.

"I assure you before God that what I am writing you is no lie." – Galatians 1:20 (NIV).

United States District Court

for the

Northern District of Georgia

Atlanta Division

Case Number: 1:14-CV-3938

&amp;amp;amp;ldquo;But false Presidents also arose among the people, just as there will also be false elected officials among you, who will secretly introduce destructive (laws), even denying the Master who bought them, bringing swift destruction upon themselves.&amp;amp;amp;rdquo; &amp;amp;amp;ndash; 2 Peter 2:1 (NASB) &amp;amp;amp;ndash; Dhaved Kapel.

BARACK OBAMA INTRODUCING THE SECRET TTP TRADE DEAL and other secrets laws such as SPYING on American citizens and invading their privacy which is a VIOLATION of our PERSONAL Freedom along with PLOTTING TO KILL GOD'S MESSENGER DHAVED KAPEL.

&amp;amp;amp;ldquo;The wicked person plots against the righteous, and grinds his teeth at him.&amp;amp;amp;rdquo; &amp;amp;amp;ndash; Psalm 37:12 (ISV).

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor