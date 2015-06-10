Newsvine

By wemustchange
Wed Jun 10, 2015
"Then the Lord said to Dhaved, "Know for certain that your offspring will be sojourners in a land that is not theirs and will be servants there, and they will be afflicted for four hundred years. But I will bring judgment on the nation that they serve, and afterward they shall come out with great possessions." – Genesis 15:13-14 (ESV). That time has now expired and therefore it is now time for People of Color to lead. There will not be another Caucasian President for 1000 years.

"Then the LORD said to Caucasian Persuasion, "Why are you angry? And why has your countenance fallen?" – Genesis 4:6 (NASB) – Dhaved Kapel.

"But for Caucasian Persuasion and for their offering He had no regard So Caucasian Persuasion became very angry and their countenance fell." – Genesis 4:5 (NASB) – Dhaved Kapel.

"And he made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined allotted periods and the boundaries of their dwelling place." – Acts 17:26 (ESV).

The 400 years of oppression for People of Color are now over. It is now time for People of Color to lead. The world population is 75 percent People of Color and 25 percent Caucasian Persuasion. In the United States of America, the numbers are 700 million for People of Color and 180 million for Caucasian Persuasion.

