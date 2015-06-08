By wemustchange

The constitution is dead because Caucasian Persuasion counted their deceased and used division in calculating People of Color; therefore all laws will be abolished and a new government formed. The world population is 75 percent People of Color and 25 percent Caucasian Persuasion. The population in the United States of America (to be renamed Spirit America) is 700 million People of Color and 180 million Caucasian Persuasion (White, Asian, Spanish and Various combined). Caucasian Persuasion count their deceased and use division in calculating People of Color.