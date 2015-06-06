Politicians to be Imprisoned for Life | And Then The Rainbow

“So the anger of the Lord burned against them and He departed. Exposing this truth is the beginning of reestablishing a new covenant and thereby acknowledges the Lord Almighty God in a new light. No longer will Caucasian Persuasion be in control of the government. Then Caucasian Persuasion said to Dhaved, “Oh, my lord, I beg you, do account this sin to us, in which we have acted foolishly and in which we have sinned. Oh, do let this truth cause us shame. Let us become like the dead we raised in deception.” – Numbers 12:9-12 (NASB) – Translated by Dhaved Kapel.

“The sound of wailing is heard from Caucasian Persuasion: ‘How ruined they are! How great is their shame! They must leave our land because their houses are in ruins.’” – Jeremiah 9:19 (NIV) – Dhaved Kapel.

All politicians elected to office deceitfully (by the counting of their deceased and use of division in calculating People of Color) will be imprisoned for life. This goes for elected officials both past and present in all facets of politics on the local, state and national level.

Councilman and woman; Mayors; State Representatives; Lt. Governors; Judges; Governors and all state held officers; U.S. House of Representatives; Senators, and President shall all be held accountable for their deceit and deception. There is to be no leniency and no forgiveness of sins.