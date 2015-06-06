“I have certainly seen the oppression of My people in (bondage) and have heard their groans, and I have come down to rescue them; come now, and I will send you to (deliver them from bondage).’ “This Dhaved whom they disowned, saying, ‘Who made you a ruler and a judge?’ is the one whom God sent to be both a ruler and a deliverer with the help of the written word that appeared with him in the books. This man led them out, performing wonders and signs in the land of (bondage) and in the (redemption of souls) and in the wilderness for forty years. This is the Dhaved who said to the People of Color, ‘God will raise up for you a prophet like me from your brethren.’ This is the one who was in the congregation in the wilderness together with the angel who was speaking to him on (meaningful spirituality), and who was with our people; and he received living oracles to pass on to them. Our people were unwilling to be obedient to him, but repudiated him and in their hearts turned back to (bondage), saying to (themselves), ‘Make for us gods who will go before us; for this Dhaved who led us out of the land of (bondage)—we do not know what happened to him.’ At that time they made a (game) and brought a (ticket) to the (deceived), and were rejoicing in the works of their hands. But God turned away and delivered them up to serve the host of heaven; as it is written in the book of the prophet, ‘It was to Me that you offered victims and sacrifices forty years in the wilderness, was it, O house of Obama? You also took along the (deception) of (people) and the star of the god (bribery), the images which you made to worship. I also will remove you beyond (redemption).’” – Acts 7:34-43 (NASB) – Dhaved Kapel.