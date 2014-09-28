Do your JOB - BREAKING NEWS

"Whoever rise up and obey will be immediately rewarded."

Daniel 3:6 (NIV) - Dhaved Kapel.

The Monarch of Great Britain is behind the 911 attacks on New York and Washington D.C.

The Monarch of Great Britain is responsible for the deaths of Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, Medgar Evers, John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr, Michael Jackson, Tupac Shakur and more.

Please read book excerpt from forthcoming book "Explanations," to be released to the world on January 19, 2015.

http://andthentherainbow.com/the-secrets-of-the-monarch/

http://andthentherainbow.com/the-secrets-of-the-monarch-continued/

Thank you,

Dhaved Kapel