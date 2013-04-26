Obstruction to Truth

By David J. Hudson

The path forward to experiencing complete happiness and harmony in life is Truth. This path, however, is being obstructed mostly by ego and ignorance. While many desire Truth, many are still clinging to their current beliefs and there is no possible way to place oneself in position to receive Truth if the channel to receive it is clogged up with a false belief system. We are like children still believing in Santa Claus by holding on to beliefs and traditions of the old that has only brought us suffering, pain, division, self-hatred, and struggles; everything except harmony in our life.

“Except a man be born again, he cannot see the Kingdom of God,” John 3:3. Your thinking must change, you must reject your lower self which is the ego and acknowledge and accept your Higher Self, which is the God in you. The battle is not between you and the world but between your Lower and Higher Self. “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free,” John 8:32. We need to start looking at the Bible as not something passively relating to the past but actively alive at this present moment. The only thing that matters is now and so when we read or interpret the Bible or any spiritually based book, we need to view it as now. We should take it and apply it to our lives as the Truth and not just read and accept it passively as to say, it won’t affect my life if I apply these principles.

The ego, prevents us from being open to the Truth, the ego prevents one from listening without interrupting someone who’s probably attempted to share it with you. The ego has you argumentative, and defensive instead of loving, cooperative and receptive. The ego being your lower self is the thing that keeps the truth away from you and therefore keeping you away from discovering who you truly are. Once you reject it and do it on a continual, daily basis, then you will begin to open the door to your Higher Self.

Ignorance is only a lack of knowledge, not knowing and so once you desire knowledge which is Truth, it will come into your life. Once you begin to question the false belief system you currently have, and desire for something new and better, it will come. And when you begin to get the first signs of it and enjoy the taste thereof, then you’ll be lead slowly but surely along the path to more and more. It will be like climbing a mountain, slowly but surely. And what a wonderful feeling and journey it will be.

Now we must seek and desire the Truth to unblock the obstruction to it. In most cases those who have received the truth, the ego had to be spiritualized, meaning one probably have gone through something that was quite humbling in order to have reduced the ego to a point that would allow the Higher Self to appear. Acknowledging the power that is already within you is the first step to changing your life. There is no need to point up in the sky, just look within and you’ll find the answer.