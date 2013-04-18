Finding Love

By David J. Hudson

I’m sure most of us have heard of the saying “looking for love in all the wrong places” before. There are millions upon millions of people searching for the love of their life, that special someone, husband, wife, boyfriend, or girlfriend yet failing to discover one another. There are numerous online dating sites specifically catered to assisting those who are searching for love. There are many who are lonely and strongly desire to find someone to share their life with and frequently end up with the wrong person or continuing that stretch of loneliness. Why is this happening to me? I am a good person so why can’t I find someone for me, just one good person? They are asking themselves over and over. The answer is a simple one, but for some it may not be so simple.

First one must come to understand and recognize that God is Love and your birthright is Love, therefore you can’t go searching for something that you are already. By doing so, you are sending out the thought that I am loveless and when you go searching for something that you already are, then, you will only get back the opposite of what you desire. Like attracts like, and by searching for what you already are, you are saying I do not have love in my life and that’s what life will give back to you – a continued cycle of not having love in your life. To change this sequence of circumstances in your life, you first have to acknowledge that you are love, you must become love and when you are love, you don’t have to search for it, it will find you. This reminds me of the saying by Charles Haanel, “We must be before we can do, and we can do only to the extent that we are, and what we are depends upon what we think.” To change your life, you must change your thinking, your conception of it. You must change the conception you have of yourself, the conception you have of the opposite sex as well as the conception you have of the world. Think only Love and Love will find you. To attract love in your life, you must think love, be love, and then love will find you. The problem most are having is the belief that love is to be found on the outside; I must go to the club or go to this dating site or numerous other venues to find someone special. I am too busy to meet someone so I must do this to find my mate etc. Everything that exists in the universe starts on the inside and finding love is no exception. So let’s start thinking about love, saying to yourself, “I AM Love,” having numerous thoughts about love, even write down in a notebook, the exact qualities you desire in your mate and dwell on it daily, read it daily and also right before going to bed.

The life of a baby starts on the inside, the life of a tree (the roots) are on the inside, again, everything that is manifested on the outside, first started on the inside, so let’s begin the journey of finding that special love by entertaining the thought of love in mind and you will then witness the magic of life. Now that is not to say that you do this today and tomorrow you will have the love of your life. There is a timeframe to produce your desires but certainly it will produce if you faint not. A woman, whose pregnant today, delivers the baby nine months later. A tomato seed takes about one hundred and twenty days to mature and so on.

You can’t go around having negative thoughts about men and yet expect to find a good man. And the same goes for men about women as well. You can’t focus on the negative qualities yet desire a man with positive qualities. If you have in mind the qualities you would like a man or woman to possess, then, think only about those qualities and not the opposite. Only entertain the good and that’s what will come in your life. Speak of only good things about men or women.

Let’s not get stuck in the pattern of thinking that is not beneficial to our success, let’s not gossip, let’s focus our attention only on things that will bring us happiness, because ultimately that’s what we all desire in life, is happiness.