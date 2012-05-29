Web Site "Books Are Magical,"Spreads the Word About The "Magic In Books"

In school or out, learning never stops and so the joy of reading and expanding ones imagination, dreams and goals should never stop either.

The reading of a book, starts with the first word, so let the journey begin at “Books Are Magical,” your new online book club, group, positive discussion center and more at www.booksaremagical.com

Spreading the word about the importance of reading and the magic attained in books is just one example for browsing the site.

The journey begins at www.booksaremagical.com. Discuss your favorite book, ideas, suggest books, build your social network with like minds, and more. Don’t forget, “Readers are Leaders.”

Books Are Magical. Join us now - your online book club and discussion center. Come here and talk about the wealth of knowledge attained in books, create your very own book review, build your social network with like minds, make new friends, create positive energy that can help shape and change your life for the better. There is truly magic in books, so don’t waste another minute fiddling around with things that fail to nourish your mind; Remember, you must find your mind like you feed your body.

Books are Magical was created to emphasize the importance of reading, share and discuss the magic of books; your online book club and discussion center. Come here and spread the wealth of knowledge, share ideas and stories attained in books. Your place to uplift, learn and grow. The journey begins now.

Discover the magic of reading, share your reading stories, create or join a group, leave a book review and more at www.booksaremagicial.com