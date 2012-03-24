By: David J. Hudson

Why is it that when you turn on the TV, browse an internet news site or any other media outlet, you only see or read about sensationalized stories, violence, and negativity? The answer is simple, to keep the masses in fear, to cloud your mind with pessimism, hopelessness and despair which in turn disconnects you from your true self. To prevent you from finding out the truth, to disconnect you from your “Secret Self,” the God that resides in you.

Why is it that people tend to look upward towards the sky and speak to God? Why is it that we were all taught to look upwards to the Heavens? The powers that be who control most of the monopolies and businesses in the world want to send us in the wrong direction and prevent us from discovering the real source and power of abundance, our inner self. The power to change your life resides in you. Again, I say, the power to change your life, reside in you.

Perform a study and browse all television channels, or internet news sites and count the number of negative stories you see and you will be amazed as to the number of stories to keep you in fear as opposed to lifting your spirits up. It’s all about awareness and once you have been awakened to the simple concept of creating your life with your thoughts, you will no longer desire to be entertained by negativity and fear. You can change your outer world by changing your inner world and to do that you must change how you think. You must reject the negative and accept the positive in your life. It’s that simple. Reject the negative and accept the positive.

We tend to look at situations and circumstances in our life and wonder how and why but most of our current situations were manifested with our own thoughts. But the good news is, you can change that today by changing how you think. ONLY FOCUS ON THE POSITIVE! ONLY FOCUS ON THE POSITIVE!

And you can start by reading books like “Three Magic Words,” by U.S. Andersen. I would suggest getting every book that he’s written, I did and my life has changed.

Once you’ve read them and follow the concepts outlined in the books, you will surely be on the road to true enlightenment. Meditate daily, write down your goals and speak them daily, reject negative thoughts that enter your mind and accept the positive ones and your life will never be the same.

It’s that simple.

I wish you the best.

With love.