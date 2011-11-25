By David J. Hudson



As a society we tend to dwell on the negative instead of the positive too much and fail to progress for the betterment of mankind. The answer is simple, we are still primitive in our ways and how we live and treat one another. In order to grow and prosper as a nation, society, or human race, we must look beyond individualism, beyond negativity and focus more on common good, purpose and uplifting one another. And the only way to do that is to highlight the good as opposed to the bad. The negativity displayed and highlighted in the media needs to stop. We need someone who has input, control and power to step up and not be guided by greed, division or injustice and do the right thing by voicing their concern for changing this antiquated approach utilized by the media. Just the other day, I turned on ESPN and all I heard and seen was sports anchors talking about a certain football player kicking another player. First, it’s a game of violence that is promoted by the NFL and its billionaire owners but when a player makes a mental mistake, it’s overblown, over analyzed, criticized etc. Why not focus on the positives and move past simple lapses of judgment people tend to make in an emotional environment. We are quick to pass judgment on someone who blunders yet overlook many examples of something that was good or positive. Our primitive ways of living, thinking and judging one another needs to change. We need to change in how we treat one another and that time is now. As the Bible says, “Let the one without sin cast the first stone.” We can do better as a society, nation, and race, and we must.